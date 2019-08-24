salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 323 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,397.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,392 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

