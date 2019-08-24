salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Sells $76,851.58 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $76,851.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,535.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

