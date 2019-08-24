Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $208.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

