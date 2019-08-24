Savant Capital LLC Acquires 172 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,851,000 after acquiring an additional 177,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in McKesson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in McKesson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,071,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $140,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,872 shares of company stock worth $517,662. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. 1,844,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

