Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,596,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,198,000 after purchasing an additional 135,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.69.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

