Savant Capital LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $96,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,561.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,802 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,621. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. 25,282,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,926. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

