Savant Capital LLC Has $971,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

