Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 280,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 114,804 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 245,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 426,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $57.33. 1,752,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

