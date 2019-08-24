Savant Capital LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $169.28. 1,571,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

