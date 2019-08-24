Savant Capital LLC Purchases 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.33. The company had a trading volume of 830,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average of $175.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.