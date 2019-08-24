Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities lowered Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Savara alerts:

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $138,306.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,685 shares in the company, valued at $153,303.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 40,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $95,309.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,570 shares in the company, valued at $55,860.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,472 shares of company stock valued at $235,758. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Savara by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Savara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.