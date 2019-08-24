Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $81.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

