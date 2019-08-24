Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,630,000 after purchasing an additional 128,306 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 281.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $197,318.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $82.82 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

