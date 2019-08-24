Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,900,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $328,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $269.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

