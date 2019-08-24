Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,467 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 108,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.19. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $145.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

