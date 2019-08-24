Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.55 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $52.31 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

