Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after buying an additional 125,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $111.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

