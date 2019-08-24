Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 77.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,632,000 after buying an additional 429,340 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $100,362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 478.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,834,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $839,449,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 31.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 73,732 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.92, for a total transaction of $114,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $3,785,876.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $321.67 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $314.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

