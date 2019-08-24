Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 60 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.73 and a 200 day moving average of $254.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $73,276.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,642.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $1,818,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,202.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,352 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

