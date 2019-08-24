Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 39,672 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 629.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6,974.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,055 shares of company stock worth $10,194,141. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

