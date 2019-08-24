Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

NYSE:ETY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 435,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.