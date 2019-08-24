Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of eBay worth $29,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in eBay by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $613,397,000 after buying an additional 7,015,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 801,529 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $401,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,150,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $339,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $38.70. 7,152,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.