Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,937 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Universal Health Services worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 983,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,523,000 after buying an additional 751,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,390,000 after buying an additional 464,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 940,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,835,000 after buying an additional 310,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,499.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 174,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 402,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,182. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.