Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Aaron’s worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 225.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,377,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,600,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Aaron’s by 14,827.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

AAN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 361,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,111,246. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

