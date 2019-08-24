Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,965 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 293.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. 264,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $105.27.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

