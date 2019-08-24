Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,295,000 after purchasing an additional 183,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,436,000 after buying an additional 413,417 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

KO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.74. 9,573,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,361,314. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

