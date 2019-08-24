Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. 833,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

