Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,453 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,224,000 after purchasing an additional 433,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.98.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. 2,157,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

