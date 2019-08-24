Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.68.

Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 533,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $55.94.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $1,248,731.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 206.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

