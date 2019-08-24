Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0142 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $718,490.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, GDAC, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

