Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Has $11.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 10.6% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,577. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.