Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,410 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,410 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,374.6% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 75,492,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,758,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

