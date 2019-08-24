Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,836,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 271.2% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 341,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $5,141,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $7,130,000.

JMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.35. 5,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

