Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

NYSE:DIS opened at $131.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.29. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.