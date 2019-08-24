Shard (SHARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,297.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $651,771.00 and approximately $1,297.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,765,771 coins and its circulating supply is 19,460,861 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

