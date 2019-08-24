Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after acquiring an additional 366,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 585,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 266,256 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,886,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.42. 7,865,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893,415. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 4,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at $872,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 768,771 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,395.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,000 shares of company stock worth $2,787,070. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

