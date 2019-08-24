Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.