Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Invests $775,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $161.01. 426,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,656. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

