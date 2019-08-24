Shift Trading Down 3.2% This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Shift has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $6,403.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,366,131 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.