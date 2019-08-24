Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,688.24 ($87.39).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,313 ($95.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,885.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion and a PE ratio of 42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,475.15 ($97.68).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

