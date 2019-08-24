Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

NSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 69 ($0.90) target price on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Non-Standard Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Shares of Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Non-Standard Finance has a one year low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 million and a P/E ratio of -72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.39, a quick ratio of 19.08 and a current ratio of 19.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Non-Standard Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.00%.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Nick Teunon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,976.09). Also, insider Heather McGregor purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,248.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 132,000 shares of company stock worth $4,728,000.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.