Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

SFLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of SFLY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Shutterfly has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $473.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.09 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $52,915.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,953.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,303 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shutterfly by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterfly by 53.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 41,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shutterfly by 83.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,138,000.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

