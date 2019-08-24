Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 280,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

