Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,094 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,390,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,008,000 after buying an additional 91,298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 33.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 988,705 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 93.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,273 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $11.99 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

