Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,146 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 20,323,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,329,740. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

