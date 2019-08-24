Signition LP Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,759,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,454,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.98 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.26.

ZM stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

