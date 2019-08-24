Signition LP Buys New Shares in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 654,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

