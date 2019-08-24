Signition LP Makes New $112,000 Investment in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Signition LP bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

SNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

