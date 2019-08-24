Signition LP Purchases Shares of 15,500 Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 118.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRON. TheStreet raised Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,921. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Cronos Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.