Signition LP Sells 37,700 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Signition LP lowered its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Signition LP owned 0.06% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 151.7% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,372,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 826,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 364,750 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 725,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 156,030 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 277,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 150,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.35. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

